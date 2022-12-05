Mild to moderate temps today; rain is likely all week

Rainy showers and mild temperatures are here for the week.
Increasing cloud coverage is likely for today with a high of 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dry conditions will be relatively consistent as the day goes on with rain likely tonight.
Despite the 70% chance of precipitation, it will be cloudy tonight and mild with temperatures dipping into the lower 40′s.
Tuesday brings a 40% chance of rain showers with precipitation amounting to less than a tenth of an inch possible. Temperatures will have increased slightly compared to the previous day with highs reaching the lower 50′s.
The overnight will be cloudy with a low of 45 degrees. Additional rain showers are likely as well.
Mostly cloudy coverage is expected for Wednesday, with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. The high of the day will be 55 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain later on into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will decrease somewhat by dropping back into the 40′s.
An airmass settling in Tuesday-Wednesday will be nullified by a warm front moving in Thursday throughout the day which could bring an opportunity for open rain showers, NWS said. Other than a possibility of plenty of rain, a mostly cloudy forecast with a high of 52 degrees will occur.
The overnight will be mostly cloudy too, with a chance of rain before 1 a.m. The low will be 40 degrees.
Friday sees a chance of rain before 1 p.m. and mild temperatures.
