Mild, windy mid-week ahead of storm system starting Wednesday night

The storm is expected to start after midnight on Wednesday night, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall through the night and into Thursday. Heavier rain could cause some flooding, and the NWS said it can’t rule out some isolated thunder near and southeast of Interstate 71 on Thursday.

During the day on Thursday it will also be warm and windy, with highs around 60 degrees, sustained winds around 17 mph and gusts around 38 mph.

Thursday night will still be windy as the cold front passes, and then cold air will follow behind it, changing the rain into snow. Temperatures will plummet to a low around 20 degrees.

Snow chances will drop after midnight, but the NWS predicted there will still be a slight chance until dawn on Friday as clouds start to decrease.