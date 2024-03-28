Mix of sun and clouds today; showers, storms Easter weekend

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 40 degrees.

A warm front will begin to develop Friday into Saturday with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high near 67 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

There is a chance of showers Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through at least 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers through 2 am. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 67 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives after 2 p.m.

Chances for showers and storms continue Sunday night, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The overnight low will be around 55 degrees.

Monday will be warmer with a high near 73 degrees, along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm.