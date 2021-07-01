More rain, storms today; Flash Flood Watch in effect for southern counties

Clouds will also decrease as rain chances fall, for mostly clear skies by dawn on Friday.

Temperatures will be warm during the day with a high near 80 degrees, but will be cooler overnight, with a low around 61 degrees.

After today’s storms, Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler, with highs near 77 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows around 57 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny during the day and clear at night, with the NWS predicting just a few clouds. Highs will be around 80 degrees, with lows around 62 degrees overnight.