More thunderstorms today; Chance for severe storms, damaging winds in afternoon

Rain chances will fall throughout the afternoon, before tapering off shortly after dark. Clouds will also decrease in the afternoon and overnight, for mostly clear skies by dawn on Friday.

Highs will be around 79 degrees, falling to around 63 degrees overnight.

Friday will be mostly sunny, though there will still be a slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease more overnight.

Temperatures will rise to around 78 degrees during the day, falling to around 58 degrees overnight.