Most sunny, warm today; Rain, storms to start overnight

Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the night, with temperatures dipping to around 62 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to dip after the sun rises on Monday, but will be likely again Monday afternoon. Showers will be likely until after midnight, though the NWS predicted a chance of rain that will continue through morning on Thursday.

There will still be a chance of thunder throughout the day and overnight on Monday, coming to an end around dawn on Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb a little more during the day, to a high around 79 degrees, then fall to a low around 60 degrees.