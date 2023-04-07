Mostly clear skies, cool temperatures through weekend

Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be cool today and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 59 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will fall down near freezing to around 35 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be a little warmer, with highs reaching around 61 degrees and lows around 37 degrees. Clouds will decrease further in the evening, for nearly clear skies overnight.
Sunday will be sunny, with a high around 64 degrees.
There will be a few clouds on Sunday night, but otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 39 degrees.
