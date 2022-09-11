Mostly cloudy; a chance of rain showers possible later today

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers later on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A chance of thunderstorms may be possible after 2 p.m. as well.
The high will be 80 degrees.
Overnight weather may involve an additional 70% chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m. The rain and storm patterns may continue afterwards too.
Despite the rainy conditions, it will be a cool and mostly cloudy night. The low will be 61 degrees.
The work week begins with a small chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slighter chance of precipitation may occur as the day goes on.
Monday will involve mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees. The overnight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.
The low overnight temperature involves 57 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, dry and cool with a low of 56 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably warm with a high of 80 degrees. The overnight will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 58 degrees.
