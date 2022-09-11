dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mostly cloudy; a chance of rain showers possible later today

ajc.com

Weather
By
41 minutes ago

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers later on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A chance of thunderstorms may be possible after 2 p.m. as well.

The high will be 80 degrees.

Overnight weather may involve an additional 70% chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m. The rain and storm patterns may continue afterwards too.

Despite the rainy conditions, it will be a cool and mostly cloudy night. The low will be 61 degrees.

The work week begins with a small chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slighter chance of precipitation may occur as the day goes on.

Monday will involve mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees. The overnight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

The low overnight temperature involves 57 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, dry and cool with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably warm with a high of 80 degrees. The overnight will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 58 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly cloudy today with showers this afternoon, evening
2
Mostly cloudy tonight; Rain possible Saturday ahead of wet Sunday
3
Clear tonight; Chance for rain returns this weekend
4
Clear skies, highs near 80 through Friday; rain returns this weekend
5
Multiple rounds of rain, storms for Labor Day; Flood Watch in effect

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top