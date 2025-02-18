Mostly cloudy, bitterly cold today

Snow and cold weather Friday morning January 19, 2024 has even the mannequin in front of the Foy's store in Fairborn screaming. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By
3 hours ago
X

Today will be mostly cloudy and bitterly cold, with wind chills as low as minus 1 degrees around dawn, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 13 degrees, with a chance of snow in the early-morning hours for areas closer to Cincinnati such as Butler and Warren counties. In areas that receive snow, the NWS predicted less than half an inch of new accumulations.

Wednesday will bring similar weather during the day, with highs around 22 degrees and light winds, though overnight there will be a chance of snow starting in the evening and ending during the early morning. New snow accumulations of less than half an inch are possible, and lows will be around 11 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 22 degrees, falling to around 13 degrees overnight.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.