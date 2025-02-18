Mostly cloudy, bitterly cold today

Today will be mostly cloudy and bitterly cold, with wind chills as low as minus 1 degrees around dawn, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 13 degrees, with a chance of snow in the early-morning hours for areas closer to Cincinnati such as Butler and Warren counties. In areas that receive snow, the NWS predicted less than half an inch of new accumulations.
Wednesday will bring similar weather during the day, with highs around 22 degrees and light winds, though overnight there will be a chance of snow starting in the evening and ending during the early morning. New snow accumulations of less than half an inch are possible, and lows will be around 11 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 22 degrees, falling to around 13 degrees overnight.
