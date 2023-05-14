Mostly cloudy but warm today, a chance of rain showers tonight

High pressure will start to build into the area tonight and into the early part of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A dry cold front will pass on Tuesday night followed by another high pressure system, the NWS said.
Today will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a high near 73 degrees. Overnight, expect a chance of rain showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Despite the 30% chance of precipitation, it’ll be mostly cloudy but mild with a low temperature around 49 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 72 degrees. Conditions overnight will be mostly clear with temperatures dripping into the lower 50s..
A mostly sunny sky rolls in Tuesday. Highs will be near 75 and lows will fall around 50 degrees. On Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Overnight, expect mostly clear conditions and cooler temperatures in the mid-40s.
About the Author