Mostly cloudy but warm today, slight chance of showers and storms tonight

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the forecast for Tuesday. Wind gusts between 6 to 15 mph may occur and could gust as high as 28 mph throughout the day. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. The lows will fall around 61 degrees.

Seasonably moderate conditions continue Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and overcast skies. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but cool as lows fall around 60 degrees.

Partly sunny skies strike on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s, followed by a mostly overcast night as lows fall around 63 degrees.

The NWS said there’s potential for additional rainfall toward the end of the workweek into next weekend, but the details of the pattern at these extended ranges are still somewhat uncertain.