Mostly cloudy, cold, breezy today with chance of rain this evening

Today will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy, with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon and a high around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a chance of rain starting around sunset that will trail off again around midnight. Gusty winds will continue after dark, gradually decreasing after midnight. Lows will be around 33 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer, with highs near 45 degrees.
Overnight, there will be some light winds, with a chance of rain starting around midnight and continuing through the morning. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping to around 40 degrees.
The chance of rain will continue Sunday morning, dipping to a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 43 degrees.
On Sunday night, though, temperatures will fall to around 32 degrees, bringing a slight chance of a rain and snow mix that will last throughout the night.
