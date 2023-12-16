Mostly cloudy, cool today ahead of overnight rain

On Sunday, the showers will be likely through the morning, dropping to just a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

The chance of rain will linger through the night, but will change over to snow in the early-morning hours as temperatures fall to a low around 36 degrees.

A mix of snow and rain will be likely before dawn on Monday, accompanied by rising winds.

On Monday, the rain/snow mix will change to only snow during the morning, and the snow is expected to continue throughout the day. It will be a blustery day, with sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. Temperatures aren’t expected to rise from overnight, gradually falling from 36 degrees as the day goes on.

The snowfall is expected to continue through midnight on Monday, with a chance of snow for most of the early morning on Tuesday. Winds will continue overnight, though gradually falling as the night goes on. Lows will be around 21 degrees, though winds will make it feel like it is in the single digits.

Total snowfall on Monday may be half an inch to 2 inches of snow in some places. The falling temperatures could also cause slick road conditions, especially after dark.