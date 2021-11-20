Mostly cloudy, cool today; Rain to start late tonight

dayton-daily-news logo
By Daniel Susco
33 minutes ago

It will be mostly cloudy and cool today, with highs around 50 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, though, there will be a chance of rain starting a few hours after midnight as a cold front approaches, making showers likely before dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be rainy as the showers that began overnight continue through most of the day. Rain chances will drop in the evening before trailing off around dark.

After night falls on Sunday, it will be breezy as clouds decrease and temperatures drop, falling to a low around 26 degrees, although wind chill will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens.

On Monday, clouds will continue to gradually decrease throughout the day and overnight.

During the day it will be windy, with some gusts in the morning as high as 24 mph.

Temperatures will be freezing, with highs only rising to around 34 degrees and lows around 23 degrees.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

