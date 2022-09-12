Mostly cloudy today; cooler temperatures settle in early this week with incoming sunshine

dayton-daily-news logo
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with a low of 57 degrees. A slight chance of rain showers is possible before midnight.

Dry conditions will continue to stay for the rest of the week. Partly sunny skies will oversee Tuesday with a high of 74 degrees. A slightly breezy day will accompany the pleasantly cooler weather.

Tuesday night involves mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. The low will be 57 degrees overnight.

Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures grace Wednesday. The highs will be in the low 80′s and the lows will be in the high 50′s.

The overnight forecast is dry and clear.

Thursday sees another sunny day with a high temperature of 82 degrees. Thursday night is mostly clear with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will also be sunny.

