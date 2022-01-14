Mostly cloudy today; Forecast waffles on weekend wintry weather

It will be a mostly cloudy today but chillier to end the workweek with highs in the upper 30s, which is slightly below the seasonal average for mid-January, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the lower 20s.

It will be cold and dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with some late-day sunshine possible. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low in the upper teens.