Mostly cloudy today with chances of showers and storms this afternoon

A 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon but otherwise will be mostly sunny for the day. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with scattered chances of rain showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. The low will fall around 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with chances of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon once more. Highs will be around 87 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with additional showers and storms possible. The low will fall around 68 degrees.

On Thursday, it’ll be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The highs will fall around 83 degrees, while the lows will fall around 63 degrees overnight. More scattered rain showers and storms chances are possible Thursday night, but otherwise will be partly cloudy.

Sunny skies return Friday.