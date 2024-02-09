Mostly cloudy, warm today; rain likely late tonight

Enjoy the mild winter weather while you can, as it appears temperatures will slide back below normal next week, though precipitation is also expected to be below normal. pic.twitter.com/p8aJLlNoaP — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 9, 2024

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, which will have an overnight low around 52 degrees. Showers are likely, mainly after 1 a.m.

For Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around freezing.

A cold front will move southeast across the region starting Saturday morning, and the front will stall Saturday night into Sunday. Cooler air will move in behind the front.

Super Bowl Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 35 degrees. There is a chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Rain and snow are likely Monday, which should transition to all rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44 degrees.

A chance for rain and snow continues Monday night before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 40s before a chance of rain returns for Wednesday and Thursday.