Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers, slightly less hot temps today

[4:40 PM] A chance for showers and embedded thunder Sunday morning (mainly north and west of the I-71 corridor), with an increased threat for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon (mainly south and east of the I-71 corridor) with the approach of a cold front. pic.twitter.com/M6SisRSvB8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 22, 2024

Tonight will be mostly clear but cool with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 89 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low around 66 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies continue with hot and humid conditions and a high of 96 degrees. Tuesday night will be much cooler with partly cloudy skies and a low of 73 degrees.

By late Tuesday, warmer and much more humid air will quickly build back into the region, with chances for storms returning Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Wednesday brings scattered on and off precipitation and thunderstorms but otherwise will be partly sunny. Highs will be around 92 degrees, while the lows will fall around 67 degrees. Expect a partly overcast night with rain showers before 8 p.m., too.

Drier and cooler conditions will then return for the last part of the workweek before hot temperatures resume into the weekend.