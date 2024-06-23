Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers, slightly less hot temps today

A brief respite arrives today into Monday with slightly cooler and drier air, especially on Monday

Today will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely between 11 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 89 degrees and accompanied by a breeze.

Tonight will be mostly clear but cool with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 89 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low around 66 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies continue with hot and humid conditions and a high of 96 degrees. Tuesday night will be much cooler with partly cloudy skies and a low of 73 degrees.

By late Tuesday, warmer and much more humid air will quickly build back into the region, with chances for storms returning Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Wednesday brings scattered on and off precipitation and thunderstorms but otherwise will be partly sunny. Highs will be around 92 degrees, while the lows will fall around 67 degrees. Expect a partly overcast night with rain showers before 8 p.m., too.

Drier and cooler conditions will then return for the last part of the workweek before hot temperatures resume into the weekend.

