Mostly sunny and calm conditions today, rain showers and warm temps this week

Today will be much more pleasant and calm than yesterday’s weather with a mostly sunny sky.
The high will be near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-40s which will go with partly cloudy skies.
A 30% chance of precipitation may strike Monday but will otherwise be partly sunny. The high will be near 69 degrees with a light but varied breeze.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Rain showers and thunderstorms may be possible as well.
Rain showers pour Tuesday with most of it occurring in the morning, afternoon and evening into nighttime. Despite the 40% chance of rain, it’ll be partly sunny and warm with a high near 78 degrees.
Overnight, an 80% chance of rain showers is likely with storms and precipitation before 8 p.m., after 8 p.m., and then again after 2 a.m.
Conditions will be breezy and temperatures will fall around 65 degrees.
Rain strikes again Wednesday with some showers in the afternoon, then a second round of showers after 2 p.m. It’ll be warm but windy as well. The high will be near 74 degrees.
A chance of rain showers is possible before 8 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures dropping down into the lower 40s.
Sunshine makes a return on Thursday.
