Mostly sunny and cold today, clear skies and cold temps tonight

Weather
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day with some flurries lingering in the morning, NWS said.

Tonight will be clear and cold, with a low around 23 degrees. A very light breeze accompanies the cold temps overnight.

Monday will be much more warm but overall mild, with a sunny forecast in store. The high will be near 50 degrees and the overnight low will be 29 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are on the forecast for Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and moderate. Highs will be in the upper 50s and the lows will fall around 40s. A chance of rain showers is possible overnight but will otherwise be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday involves a mostly cloudy day with rain showers possible after 2 p.m. Conditions will be breezy but mild with temps hitting 58 degrees.

Wednesday night has a 60% chance of rain before 8 p.m. but will be mostly cloudy.

The low will be around 51 degrees.

