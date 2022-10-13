Mostly sunny, blustery, chilly today; Chance of rain returns Saturday

After a rainy night, today will be mostly sunny, blustery and chilly, with gusts as high as 28 mph and high temperatures around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy and chilly again, with a high around 63 degrees and gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, but not quite as cold, with lows around 47 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a slight chance of showers starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 68 degrees.
On Saturday night, there will be a chance of showers through midnight, before gradually tapering off by dawn. Lows will be around 43 degrees.
About the Author