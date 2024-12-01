Mostly sunny but cold today, temps fall into the teens tonight

Monday night will be partly overcast with a chance of snow flurries before 4 a.m. The lows will be near 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 34 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Lows will fall around 23 degrees.

Wednesday will have a chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., with additional chances of rain and snow afterwards. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Wednesday night brings mostly cloudy skies with lows around 30 degrees.