Mostly sunny but mild, a chance of rain tonight

Today will be much more dry and mostly sunny, with a high near after 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overall, today is much more quieter with calm winds and no storm in sight. Sunday night may see a chance of precipitation between midnight and 2 a.m. and then again after 2 a.m. Despite the chance of rain showers, it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild with a low around 42 degrees.
Monday brings a mostly cloudy day, with a possibility of rain before 2 p.m. The high will be near 58 degrees and the overnight low will drop to 38 degrees.
Monday night has a chance of rain but will be mostly cloudy.
Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain occur Tuesday. The high will be near 50 degrees. Overnight, conditions will be dry but cold to go with partly cloudy skies.
The low falls around 29 degrees.
Bright sunshine reigns Wednesday, with a high of 53 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
