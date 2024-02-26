Mostly sunny but warm-like today, Tuesday with chances of rain this week

On Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected with additional showers and a possible thunderstorm occurring after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly overcast with highs in the upper 60s for the day.

Tuesday night brings rain showers, breezy conditions and a overnight low of 58 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will increase Tuesday and especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before drier conditions evolve once again late Wednesday through the remainder of the workweek, the NWS said.

A 90% chance of rain showers will occur Wednesday with precipitation before 1 p.m., more showers with a possible thunderstorm between 1 and 4 p.m., and then again after 4 pm. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but blustery with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunny skies reign brightly Thursday with the return of cooler temperatures. The high of the day will rise near 41 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear but cold with a low of 27 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday.