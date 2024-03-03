Mostly sunny but warm today, Monday

High pressure will extend across the area, bringing a warming trend into early this week.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures arrive today with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Expect a partly cloudy horizon tonight with a low around 53 degrees.

Monday brings even warmer temps and sunshine with highs reaching mid-70s. The low of the day will fall around 54 degrees. Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region, the NWS said.

Rain sets in Tuesday, bringing mostly overcast conditions and a high of 65 degrees. Tuesday night will have a chance of precipitation, however, it’ll remain mostly cloudy. The low will be near 44 degrees.

Wednesday brings some respite with partly sunny skies despite a chance of rain throughout the day. Highs will be near 59 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but mild with a low of 41 degrees. A chance of rain before 1 a.m. is possible.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

