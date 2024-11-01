Mostly sunny, chillier today; rain returns for Sunday

Skies will be sunny today, but it will be much cooler with seasonable temperatures through the weekend before another warmup in the early part of the week.

The high will be near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night. the overnight low will fall to around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 69 degrees. Showers are likely, mainly after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., according to the NWS.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 58 degrees.

Monday’s high will reach into the middle to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

