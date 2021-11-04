dayton-daily-news logo
Mostly sunny, chilly today; Temperatures to slowly rise through weekend

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Today will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs around 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Remaining clouds are expected to drop around sundown for clear skies overnight as temperatures dip down below freezing to near 29 degrees.

Skies will still be clear Friday morning, and temperatures will be a little warmer, with a high around 52 degrees.

Friday night is also expected to be clear and slightly warmer, with lows around 31 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS predicted there will be a few clouds, though it will still be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Highs will be more seasonal at around 57 degrees.

It will also be mostly clear Saturday night, and lows are expected to be a bit above freezing at around 38 degrees.

