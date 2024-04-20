Mostly sunny, chilly today with light winds

Today will be mostly sunny and chilly, with light winds and highs around 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold as lows fall to around 36 degrees, possibly leading to patches of frost.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs around 58 degrees. Overnight it will be very similar to tonight, with lows around 36 degrees and patchy frost forming after 4 a.m.
The frost will last until around 10 a.m. on Monday, and otherwise it will be sunny with highs around 65 degrees.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.
