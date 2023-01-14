Mostly sunny, cold today; Rain expected to return for MLK Day

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high around 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will stay mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip to around 21 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a few more clouds, with highs will around 41 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually increase as temperatures dip below freezing to a low around 29 degrees.
By sunrise on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be mostly cloudy, with showers likely starting in the afternoon that are expected to continue throughout the night.
Highs during the day will be around 43 degrees, but overnight temperatures are expected to continue to rise to around 50 degrees when the sun rises on Tuesday.
