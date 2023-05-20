Mostly sunny, cool today after early clouds, chance of rain

After a rainy night, today will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a lingering chance of rain and cloudy skies to start the day, but clouds will quickly decrease during the morning and rain chances will fall away by around 8 a.m.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs climbing to around 77 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.
To start the work week, Monday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 56 degrees.
