Sunny skies, highs near 80 again Wednesday; rain on its way

Expect another sunny and unseasonably warm day before the wet weather arrives as soon as early afternoon.
It will be mostly sunny with a high close to 80 degrees Wednesday, which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Showers could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms during the evening.
Overnight, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 58 degrees.
[7:55 PM] High temperatures are forecasted to reach 80 degrees tomorrow as dry conditions continue overnight through Wednesday early afternoon. A potential for some showers and storms to develop Wednesday evening, particularly near the Tri-State area. pic.twitter.com/42zsSELyW5— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 7, 2021
Showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm, before noon on Thursday, which will be cooler with a high near 71 degrees. There is a chance of showers between noon and 4 p.m., then showers are likely and possible a thunderstorm after 4 p.m., according to the NWS. Rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are expected, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night, there is a chance of showers before 9 p.m. The overnight low will fall to around 53 degrees. Rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.
Wet weather is expected for the weekend.
Showers are likely Saturday, and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Saturday night showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 am. Sunday. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday will be cooler with seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s and partly sunny skies, There is a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Sunday nigh will be partly cloudy with overnight lows around 47 degrees.