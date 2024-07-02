Mostly sunny, hot ahead of rain, thunderstorms starting Wednesday

Also, highs around 92 degrees and high humidity will cause heat indices in the upper 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday, meaning it will feel around 100 degrees in the sun.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight, though storm chances will dip around midnight. Showers will remain likely with a chance of storms through the morning on Thursday.

Lows will be around 73 degrees.

The thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day on Independence Day, with thunderstorms likely in the early afternoon and in the evening. The NWS said that isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds again being the main threat with a chance of localized flooding from heavy rains.

Highs will be around 84 degrees.

The NWS predicted showers and storms will be likely through midnight on Thursday, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 71 degrees.