Mostly sunny, hot and humid today; Chances of showers tonight

Skies today will be mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions as temperatures rise to 92 degrees for the high. Tonight has a 70% chance of on and off rain showers with a possible thunderstorm later on.

The lows will fall around 71 degrees.

On Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. are possible. Highs will be near 87 degrees. By Monday night, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected with lows falling into the lower 70s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. is possible Tuesday, with more showers likely and a possible thunderstorm between 2 to 5 p.m., followed by additional showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

Highs will rise around 90 degrees, while the lows will fall to around 71 degrees.

Tuesday night brings more showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., but otherwise will be partly cloudy. The low will fall around 71 degrees.92 deg

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Conditions will be very hot and humid as highs rise around 92 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as lows fall around 71 degrees.