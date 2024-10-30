Mostly sunny, hot, breezy today ahead of rainy Halloween

[7:35 PM] Wednesday will be another very warm and breezy day. pic.twitter.com/0fUzlNuSbi — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 29, 2024

Tonight will be breezy and cool, with increasing clouds and winds throughout the night. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Halloween will be warm, windy and rainy.

The NWS predicted a chance of showers in the morning, followed by showers through midnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon and around dark. Gusts will be as high as 38 mph.

Clouds, winds and precipitation chances will fall overnight, for mostly clear skies and light winds a few hours before dawn on Friday.

Highs will be around 78 degrees on Halloween, tumbling to around 43 degrees overnight.

Friday will be sunny and chilly, with highs only reaching around 61 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 39 degrees.