Mostly sunny, hot, breezy today ahead of rainy Halloween

Colorful leaves are all around Monday morning, Oct. 23, 2023 at Rentschler Forest MetroPark. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Weather
1 minute ago
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy, with highs around 80 degrees and wind gusts as high as 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is also an increased fire danger today due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

Tonight will be breezy and cool, with increasing clouds and winds throughout the night. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Halloween will be warm, windy and rainy.

The NWS predicted a chance of showers in the morning, followed by showers through midnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon and around dark. Gusts will be as high as 38 mph.

Clouds, winds and precipitation chances will fall overnight, for mostly clear skies and light winds a few hours before dawn on Friday.

Highs will be around 78 degrees on Halloween, tumbling to around 43 degrees overnight.

Friday will be sunny and chilly, with highs only reaching around 61 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 39 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.