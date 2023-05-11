X

Mostly sunny, hot today ahead of rain starting late tonight

Weather
By
37 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny and hot ahead of rain chances starting late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 83 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning after midnight and continuing through morning. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Friday will be rainy, with showers and thunderstorms forecast throughout the day and into the night, which could bring heavy rain and cause local flooding. It will also be warm, with highs around 75 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease on Friday night, though there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 64 degrees.

On Saturday, rain and storm chances will gradually trail off, coming to an end in the late afternoon. It will be hot again, with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

