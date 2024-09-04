Mostly sunny, hot through workweek

Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder

Updated Sept 4, 2024
Higher temperatures are building back into the region beginning today, with a high in the 90s expected for Thursday and Friday.

It will be mostly sunny and hot today, with a high around 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight it will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase on Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night.

The high will be around 90 degrees, falling to around 55 degrees overnight.

