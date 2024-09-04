Mostly sunny, hot through workweek

Tonight it will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

[4:05 AM] Warmer temperatures build back into the region today. Dewpoints will increase some as well, especially west of I-75. Drier air still remains in place east of I-75. pic.twitter.com/N3FsW8X7Yc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 4, 2024

On Thursday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase on Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night.

The high will be around 90 degrees, falling to around 55 degrees overnight.