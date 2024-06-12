Mostly sunny, hot today with highs in mid-80s

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 89 degrees.

On Thursday night there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 68 degrees.

There will be a lingering chance of rain and storms on Friday morning, but otherwise there will be decreasing clouds and highs rising to around 87 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 60 degrees.

