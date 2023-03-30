Mostly sunny, mild today ahead of stormy Friday

Today will be mostly sunny and mild before a wet, stormy Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 58 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of rain starting after midnight. Showers will be likely, though, starting around dawn on Friday. Overnight lows will be around 45 degrees.
On Friday, there will be rain with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, with the best chance of storms in the evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with the main threat being damaging winds.
Friday night will be windy, with rain likely until after midnight, when there will be a chance of showers through the morning on Saturday. The chance of thunderstorms will continue until the early hours of Saturday morning.
Winds will be strongest in the evening, with sustained winds of up to 29 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph, though there will still be high winds through the night.
Clouds will quickly decrease in the early-morning hours for mostly clear skies at dawn on Saturday.
Overnight lows will be around 44 degrees.
Saturday will be windy and chilly, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph and a high around 52 degrees. There will also be a slight chance of showers that will fall away around dark.
Clouds will increase in the morning, but then gradually fall overnight.
Overnight lows will be around freezing cold, with lows around 27 degrees.
