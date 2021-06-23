dayton-daily-news logo
Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday; storms return Friday

Weather | 17 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Temperatures remain below normal, but a warmup begins Wednesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high around 78 degrees.

Skies stay mostly clear Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low around 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Much warmer weather returns for Thursday, which will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

A chance of afternoon showers returns for Friday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

A chance of showers continues into Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.

A wet weekend is expected, with a chance of showers on Saturday. After 2 p.m., showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. Saturday night, showers remain likely with a thunderstorm possible before 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

