Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday; storms return Friday

A chance of afternoon showers returns for Friday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

A chance of showers continues into Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.

A wet weekend is expected, with a chance of showers on Saturday. After 2 p.m., showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. Saturday night, showers remain likely with a thunderstorm possible before 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.