Mostly sunny today with chance of showers, storms in afternoon

Today there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be a mostly sunny day with a high around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
After dark, we will continue to see a chance of rain and storms under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be around 56 degrees.
Tomorrow will be rainy, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be warm and breezy, with a high around 73 degrees.
The chance of storms will end soon after dark, though the chance of showers will continue into the day on Sunday before tapering off. Saturday night temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees.
On Sunday, aside from a chance of showers it will be partly sunny and cooler, with a high around 62 degrees.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 47 degrees.