Mostly sunny, warm, breezy today with chance of afternoon sprinkles

Thursday will be sunny and cool, with highs rising to around 65 degrees. Lows will fall to around 43 degrees overnight, though after midnight clouds will gradually increase before dawn on Friday.

Friday will be warm again, with a chance of showers during the day and a slight chance for thunderstorms in the later afternoon. There will also be breezy winds, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

Rain chances will gradually fall overnight on Friday, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.