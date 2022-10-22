Mostly sunny, warm through weekend

This weekend will be warm and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s lasting into the next week.
Today, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will be a breezy day, with some gusts as high as 21 mph in the afternoon.
There will be some more clouds overnight that will decrease again before dawn on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 51 degrees
Tomorrow, temperatures will reach up around 77 degrees under sunny skies. It will be mostly clear for Sunday night, with lows around 51 degrees.
On Monday, highs will be around 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Mostly sunny, breezy today; Warm temperatures expected over weekend
