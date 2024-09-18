Mostly sunny, warm today; Small chance of rain for southeastern areas

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

NWS forecasts predict a small chance of rain only in southeastern Warren and Greene counties, continuing dry weather for the rest of the greater Dayton area.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling to around 61 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be sunny with highs climbing slightly higher to around 88 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 60 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and just a little warmer again, with highs around 91 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 63 degrees.

