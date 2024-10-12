Mostly sunny, warm today; threat for showers late

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 60 degrees. There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 a.m.

🎃Favorite fall attire: shorts or sweatshirts?🎃



Well, it won't matter. You'll get both over the next seven days! Expect three days of warmth followed by three chilly days. Chances for frost increase middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/h9MtyngG24 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 11, 2024

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday, which otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 47 degrees.

Columbus Day will be mostly sunny but much cooler with a high near 60 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Patchy frost is expected during the overnight hours, when the low temperature will fall to around 36 degrees.