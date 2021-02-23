Mostly sunny, windy today; Slight chance of showers tomorrow

Today will be mostly sunny and windy, with highs around 43 degrees and some wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
After night fall, clouds will increase again as temperatures fall to just above freezing, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tomorrow, we will see a slight chance of showers for much of the day as a weak weather system moves through, accompanied by gusty winds at times as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night, the NWS said that high pressure will build in the area again for a mostly cloudy but dry night, with lows again dipping below freezing to around 27 degrees.
Clouds will decrease somewhat during the early morning hours on Thursday, for only partly cloudy skies and a high of around 40 degrees.
Thursday night we will continue to have partly cloudy skies as temperatures again fall below freezing to around 23 degrees.