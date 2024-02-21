Mostly sunny with above normal temps today; rain arrives Thursday

Clouds move in tonight, which will have an overnight low around 46 degrees. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m.

Showers are expected Thursday, which will be breezy with a high near 55 degrees. Rainfall will be widespread and heavy at times, the NWS said. The Weather Prediction Center Outlook indicates that the area is under a marginal risk for flooding.

A chance for showers continues Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy and colder with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with a high near 59 degrees. There is a chance of showers Sunday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 39 degrees.