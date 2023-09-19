Mostly sunny with highs in upper 70s

Today will be mostly sunny and warm as temperatures gradually rise this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs today will be around 77 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with a low around 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as well, with highs rising to around 83 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds on Thursday, though it will still be mostly sunny with highs around 85 degrees.

On Thursday night it will again be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.