Multiple rounds of rain, thunderstorms today; Strong storms possible in afternoon

Multiple round of showers and storms are expected overnight through Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zkW25heUmF — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 16, 2024

Local heavy rainfall could cause isolated flooding, the NWS said.

Gusts will reach up around 32 mph, and highs will reach up around 76 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will decrease and rain chances will fall away before midnight, for mostly clear skies and lows around 53 degrees before sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be sunny and warm, with increasing clouds and highs around 76 degrees.

Showers will be likely starting around dark on Thursday and are expected to continue through the night, with a chance of thunderstorms for a few hours starting around midnight. Lows will be around 54 degrees.

Friday will be breezy, with decreasing clouds and some lingering rain and storm chances during the morning. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs around 64 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees.