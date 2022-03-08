NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Versailles early Sunday

After a damage survey, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed today that an EF0 tornado touched down north of Versailles early Sunday morning.
The NWS said the first signs of damage were near state Route 185 and Conover Road northwest of Versailles, and from there the tornado moved east by northeast, damaging several properties before apparently ending in a tree line south of Murphy Road along Swamp Creek.
Damage ranged in severity, with the tornado damaging the shingles of several houses. However, at one property it also leveled two large barns, and along its path it uprooted and knocked down trees.
The NWS said that the tornado began at about 4:21 a.m. and continued for about three minutes, covering a path that at its maximum was as wide as a football field and traversed 2.9 miles.
No injuries or fatalities were reported, the NWS said.
Maximum wind speeds were estimated at 80 mph, making the tornado an EF0.
The NWS also thanked the Darke County EMA for its assistance with the survey.
About the Author