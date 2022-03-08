NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Versailles early Sunday

The NWS said the first signs of damage were near state Route 185 and Conover Road northwest of Versailles, and from there the tornado moved east by northeast, damaging several properties before apparently ending in a tree line south of Murphy Road along Swamp Creek.

Damage ranged in severity, with the tornado damaging the shingles of several houses. However, at one property it also leveled two large barns, and along its path it uprooted and knocked down trees.